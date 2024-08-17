Jonathan Gresham Joins Memphis Wrestling in Full-Time Role

– Memphis Wrestling announced today that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is joining the roster in a full-time role. Gresham will serve as a “full-time competitor” and mentor for the promotion. You can read the full announcement below:

**Jonathan Gresham Joins Memphis Wrestling as Full-Time Competitor & Mentor**

*Memphis, TN – August 17, 2024* – Memphis Wrestling is thrilled to announce Jonathan Gresham is joining its roster in a full-time on-screen role. Recognized globally as one of the finest technical wrestlers in the world, Gresham will not only compete in the ring but also serve as a mentor and coach for the WrestleCenter Starrs of Tomorrow.

Dustin Starr, Owner and Host of Memphis Wrestling, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, “We are beyond excited to welcome Jonathan Gresham to our team. His unparalleled technical expertise and experience make him the perfect addition to our roster. Jonathan’s role as a mentor will undoubtedly elevate the skills and professionalism of our talent, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our wrestlers and our brand.”

Gresham’s unique skill set and dedication to the craft will contribute significantly to the development of the WrestleCenter Starrs of Tomorrow, providing them with invaluable insights and training from one of the best in the business. Fans and wrestlers alike can anticipate an exciting new chapter for Memphis Wrestling with Jonathan Gresham’s arrival.

Jonathan Gresham’s first appearance will be televised Saturday August 17 on WMC Action News 5 Plus, WBBJ Jackson, FITE+ and YouTube. Gresham’s wife, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, is also scheduled to appear.