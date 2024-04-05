Jonathan Gresham Signs With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham has signed a deal with the company, who will be part of the company’s upcoming events in Las Vegas. Gresham has appeared for TNA in the past and is married to TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Gresham has been a singles and tag team champion, including a run as the ROH World Champion. Gresham has ranked among the Top 10 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) 500 and the among the top 10 wrestlers from Sports Illustrated.

An Atlanta native who has been wrestling professionally since 2005, Gresham had his first match at age 16 – against Heath. He is married to reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and the two live with their six dogs.

Gresham and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The Saturday night show is the annual spring showcase event: the Rebellion pay-per-view, airing live around the world. The Sunday night show will be filmed for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing Thursday nights on AXS TV. The Las Vegas shows will feature TNA World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, along with Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Ash By Elegance, and many others.