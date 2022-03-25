Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Eddie Edwards and Jonathan Gresham for their Rebellion event on April 23.

En route to Honor No More‘s pivotal five-on-five showdown with Team IMPACT at No Surrender, the renegade group took ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham out of action with a brutal assault. After Eddie Edwards was revealed to be the mastermind behind Honor No More, Gresham wanted one thing and one thing only – revenge. Following Edwards’ victory over NJPW veteran Rocky Romero on IMPACT, Gresham made his shocking return and brought the fight to the leader of Honor No More! Now the two are set to collide in an epic clash for the ages at Rebellion – who will be victorious?”

Here’s the current lineup:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Wrestling X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) vs. TBD

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards