Jordan Devlin Calls Interim Cruiserweight Championship ‘The Ultimate Sham’

In a post on Twitter, NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin spoke about the ongoing interim title tournament, which he called ‘the ultimate sham.’

He wrote: “Been watching the #nxtINTERIMcruiserweight Championship tourney & I’ve gotta say, some great heart on display. Lads fighting for their professional lives. Who will be crowned the ultimate sham? Who’s gonna want the REAL Cruiserweight Champ to sign their replica title?”