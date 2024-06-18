Jordynne Grace Talks Adjusting To NXT Style, Says There’s ‘a Lot To Remember’

Jordynne Grace recently reflected on the difference between working matches in TNA and on WWE NXT. Grace competed in two matches in NXT recently as part of TNA’s crossover with the company, first facing Stevie Turner on WWE NXT and then battling Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground. She spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about putting a match together in NXT, and a couple highlights are below:

On if there are any restrictions in what you can do in NXT: “Yeah, can’t do piledrivers. Only certain people.”

On filming a match on WWE’s environment: “It’s a lot. I don’t want to get too deep into it, but it’s a lot to remember. There are so many different cameras and they want you to do certain things to certain cameras. There are all the cameras and then two cameras in front of you, but you have to look at a specific one. Sometimes, I’m just like, ‘I can’t remember which one it is.’ That is something I have to get used to. There are certain corners they want you to go into because there is the gib cam that goes around. It’s a lot to remember on top of what you also have to remember.”