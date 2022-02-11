Josh Alexander Reacts To Being ‘Sent Home’ On Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander was “sent home” on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, and he posted a (now deleted) tweet reacting to the development. As reported on Thursday night, Scott D’Amore removed Alexander from the Team Impact vs. Honor No More match at No Surrender next weekend and sent him home after he snapped in the ring and attacked several officials as well as D’Amore.

According to Fightful, Alexander briefly posted the following tweet:

I have so much love for the entire Impact team & Impact fans. I’ve been lucky enough to work w/ some of the GOATs. Been pushed to improve my weakness’. Impact gave me the confidence to know I can be an elite performer. I’m so grateful for these 3yrs.

Steve Maclin is replacing Alexander in the match at next weekend’s Impact! Plus event.