Josh Alexander’s Return, Bullet Club Segment Set For This Week’s Impact

Josh Alexander made his return to Impact Wrestling at the company’s recent Sacrifice event to set up a future match with Moose at Rebellion on April 23. And now, Alexander is officially set to make his television return on this week’s episode on AXS TV.

The company also announced that Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson) will appear on the show to address the Impact Zone.

You can view the announcements from Impact below.

