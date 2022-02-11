wrestling / News
Josh Alexander, Tag Team Match Added To TERMINUS II
TERMINUS has announced that Josh Alexander will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. There will be a tag team match with Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Original ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana
* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood
* Also advertised: Invictus Khash Baron Black, Adam Priest, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
Watch live on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/MFXmZziZE1https://t.co/UgTontvUDj pic.twitter.com/xp1cu9LPJe
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 10, 2022
T E R M I N U S • 2@FiteTV: https://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/snn7TBeBec
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 11, 2022
