wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Uses Zip Ties on Steve Maclin, Wins Via Submission at TNA Bound for Glory

October 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Josh Alexander Steve Maclin TNA Bound for Glory Image Credit: TNA

Josh Alexander managed to defeat Steve Maclin by submission at TNA Bound for Glory, but with a huge caveat. Towards the end of the match, Alexander tied Maclin’s hands behind his back with zip ties. After that, he applied the ankle lock. Maclin was unable to escape or even tap out, so he eventually just passed out to give Alexander the win.

TNA Bound For Glory, Joseph Lee

