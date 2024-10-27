Josh Alexander Uses Zip Ties on Steve Maclin, Wins Via Submission at TNA Bound for Glory

Josh Alexander managed to defeat Steve Maclin by submission at TNA Bound for Glory, but with a huge caveat. Towards the end of the match, Alexander tied Maclin’s hands behind his back with zip ties. After that, he applied the ankle lock. Maclin was unable to escape or even tap out, so he eventually just passed out to give Alexander the win.

.@SteveMaclin gives @Walking_Weapon a taste of his own medicine in the form of German Suplexes! Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/FMumzqjEth — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024