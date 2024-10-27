wrestling / News
Josh Alexander Uses Zip Ties on Steve Maclin, Wins Via Submission at TNA Bound for Glory
Josh Alexander managed to defeat Steve Maclin by submission at TNA Bound for Glory, but with a huge caveat. Towards the end of the match, Alexander tied Maclin’s hands behind his back with zip ties. After that, he applied the ankle lock. Maclin was unable to escape or even tap out, so he eventually just passed out to give Alexander the win.
.@Walking_Weapon barely made it down the ramp!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/CYQ38J0m8J
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
.@SteveMaclin gives @Walking_Weapon a taste of his own medicine in the form of German Suplexes!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/FMumzqjEth
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
.@SteveMaclin is taking it to @Walking_Weapon with both hands tied behind his back!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/LSWZgRIjCV
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
SOMEHOW @SteveMaclin kicks out of a BRUTAL Piledriver from @Walking_Weapon!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/Od909hX7tA
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024