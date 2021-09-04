wrestling / News
Julius and Brutus Creed Set For In-Ring Debut On Tuesday’s WWE NXT
Malcolm Bivens posted a new video online in which he announced that Julius and Brutus Creed are set to have their in-ring debut on this week’s WWE NXT.
He said: “The Creed brothers are world-class athletes. National champions. Brutus Creed, this man was undefeated and placed number one in the NCAA’s. Julius Creed, he placed in the Olympic trials in Greco and Freestyle. These are the two newest members of Diamond Mine and you have the opportunity to witness history this Tuesday when they make their NXT in-ring debut. Diamond Mine forever.”
.@Malcolmvelli announces in The @DiamondMineWWE Training Center that Julius & Brutus Creed will make their in-ring debuts this Tuesday on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/Q5w3uyLhAh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 4, 2021