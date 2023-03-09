Jury Rules WWE Partially Liable In Traffic Accident Lawsuit

A jury has ruled that WWE must pay out some money in the lawsuit over a 2019 traffic accident. As you may recall, the company was sued in June of 2021 by Jackson Parsons, who was injured in a July 2019 accident in which a van rented by WWE employee Gaitan Thomas collided with Parsons. Parsons, who was riding a bicycle at the time, filed suit alleging that Thomas, a props expert for WWE, was “on the job” at the time of the collision. Parsons had to undergo surgery for an ankle injury after the accident and claimed that the incident caused “physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish.” He also claims he’ll be dealing with permanent issues due to the accident, in addition to suffering “a loss of earnings and earning capacity, both in the past and in the future.”

According to PWInsider, the jury trial took place before Florida Middle District Court and went before the jury at the end of the month. The jury ruled on March 3rd that WWE’s negligence was a factor in the injuries, but that Parsons displayed negligence as well. The jury decided that Parsons held 65% responsibility and WWE held 35% responsibility.

Based on that ruling and the damages that were totaled at $948,000, WWE has been ordered to pay Jackson $331,800. The case was closed by the court on March 7th.