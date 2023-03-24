KAIRI Says She’s A Free Agent, Would Like to Go Back To US When She Can

KAIRI has confirmed that she is currently a free agent and has named some stars in the US that she would like to go back and face. The former IWGP Women’s Champion spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo and confirmed her free agent status, noting both AEW and WWE stars that she would like to face if she had a chance.

“She’s a free agent,” her interpreter said (per Fightful). “She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the US if there’s a chance to go back again. She’s a free agent.”

Fightul noted that she mentioned Saraya, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter from AEW as some stars she’d like to face along with WWE roster members Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Shayna Baszler. She added that there were many others she’d like to compete with as well

KAIRI won the inaugurual IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over and lost it to Mercedes Mone at NJPW Battle in the Valley.