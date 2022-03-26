Kairi Sane Makes In-Ring Return At STARDOM Event (Pics, Video)

Kairi Sane made her in-ring return to STARDOM earlier today at their World Climax event, under the name of KAIRI. She teamed with Mayu Iwatani to defeat Tam Nakano and Unagi Sakaya. This was her first match for the company since 2017, when she was signed to WWE. You can see full results here. Several clips and photos of the match were posted online, which can be seen below.