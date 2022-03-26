wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Makes In-Ring Return At STARDOM Event (Pics, Video)
Kairi Sane made her in-ring return to STARDOM earlier today at their World Climax event, under the name of KAIRI. She teamed with Mayu Iwatani to defeat Tam Nakano and Unagi Sakaya. This was her first match for the company since 2017, when she was signed to WWE. You can see full results here. Several clips and photos of the match were posted online, which can be seen below.
AHOY pic.twitter.com/OFss76Amoh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 26, 2022
Just like old times for @MayuIwatani and @KAIRI_official! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/NGyrw6avWp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 26, 2022
.@tmtmtmx is double trouble for KAIRI and Mayu! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/triRUi9ytd
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 26, 2022
The Cosmic Angels weathered the storm, but now it's @tmtmtmx and @unapi0902 taking control against KAIRI! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/N1r4S7QkfS
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 26, 2022
.@KAIRI_official levels Tam-Tam with the spear! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/juADFz1gaw
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 26, 2022
BEAUTIFUL! @KAIRI_official's diving elbow is PERFECTION! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/OzX2iOfH77
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 26, 2022
.@KAIRI_official has found #STARDOM bigger and better than ever. But our Pirate Princess returns to #STARDOM stronger than ever! Let the fun begin! #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/t2XlbnmN7q
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 26, 2022
