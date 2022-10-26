Karl Anderson Still Planned to Work NJPW Dates Despite Battle Autumn Spat

Karl Anderson’s future with NJPW is a big point of discussion right now, and a new report has details on their relationship amid their dispute over NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, NJPW booked Anderson to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the November 5th PPV, but Anderson says he will not be there because he is booked for WWE Crown Jewel the same day in Saudi Arabia. Anderson has alleged that NJPW booked the date without contacting him, something the company denies. NJPW has said that if Anderson doesn’t show up at the event he will be stripped of the championship, though Anderson said today he refuses to vacate the title.

According to Fightful, while there is no update on what’s going on with the title there are and have been active plans for Anderson to work dates in NJPW. NJPW is said to expect Anderson to work additional dates and WWE is okay with this. It also notes that NJPW knew Anderson and Gallows were heading back to WWE in August which is when the deal was worked out. According to those with knowledge of the matter, things are “fine” between NJPW, WWE, and Anderson.