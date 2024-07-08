Karrion Kross Thinks Kofi Kingston Should Also Get Fined

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was ‘indefinitely suspended’ by RAW GM Adam Pearce following his actions after WWE Money in the Bank. Pearce later doubled his fine for taking shots at him on Twitter. This drew the attention of Karrion Kross, who believes Kofi Kingston should be fined for ‘swearing at children’. Kingston was screaming on last week’s RAW because Kross was attempting to break his arm.

Kross wrote: “Hello Mr. Pearce. Kofi was swearing at children last Monday for no reason and also needs to be fined. He is deeply disturbed. Have a great day.”