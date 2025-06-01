– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed Joe Hendry becoming the surprise opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Many fans rallied for Kross to get the match after Kevin Owens was forced to drop out against Randy Orton at the show. According to Kross, no one ever told him he was in the running, while fans campaigned for him to get the slot. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kross on someone never telling him he was in the running to face Orton: “It was only ever something that was tracking online. No one at any point ever said ‘You were in the running.’ Randy’s one of the greatest of all time and as badly as I want to be in the ring with him, I’d never be so condescending to go up to them and be like ‘How about me?'”

Karrion Kross on if Joe Hendry was the right choice: “Yes…For one, I’m very proud of Joe. He’s been ready to go in the capacity that he’s in and people have stared a hole through the guy like he doesn’t even exist, and that’s brutal. Like as a human being, when that’s happening…For everything that show needed, it was the right call.”

Kross last wrestled on WWE Main Event last month month, beating Tyler Bate. His last match on Raw was an April 14 loss to AJ Styles. He recently claimed that Logan Paul “still doesn’t get it.”