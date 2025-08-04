Karrion Kross Reacts To Fans Chanting For Him at Summerslam, Triple H’s Response

During both nights of the Summerslam post-show, while Triple H recapped the event, fans in the audience chanted ‘we want Kross’. During night two, Triple H told the crowd: “You want Brock? You got him.”

Both Kross and Scarlett have deals expiring this month, and it’s unknown if they’ve been offered new ones. Kross lost to Sami Zayn at night one of Summerslam.

He responded to the chants on Twitter. He wrote: “Unreal. They write the scripts. But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”