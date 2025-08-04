wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Reacts To Fans Chanting For Him at Summerslam, Triple H’s Response
August 4, 2025 | Posted by
During both nights of the Summerslam post-show, while Triple H recapped the event, fans in the audience chanted ‘we want Kross’. During night two, Triple H told the crowd: “You want Brock? You got him.”
Both Kross and Scarlett have deals expiring this month, and it’s unknown if they’ve been offered new ones. Kross lost to Sami Zayn at night one of Summerslam.
He responded to the chants on Twitter. He wrote: “Unreal. They write the scripts. But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”
Unreal.
They write the scripts…
But the fans write the truth.
Thank you,
Tick tock. https://t.co/pYzxxAsAPO
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Keeping Direction of Tonight’s SummerSlam Main Event Secret, Update on John Cena’s Schedule
- Backstage Details on Seth Rollins WWE World Title Win At Summerslam
- Several Recently Released WWE Talent Set To Become Free Agents
- The Undertaker Admits He Was Ready To ‘Stomp’ Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 14