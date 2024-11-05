– In a strange video Karrion Kross shared last night on social media, Scarlett asks Kross, “Remember that one time you kidnapped that guy and you waterboarded him with gasoline. … Did you ever let that guy go, or did you set him on fire?” Kross responded, “Let’s change the subject.” Scarlett then noted, “Well, now that we know that the Wyatt Sicks is after Miz, are you going to let this go?” Kross then picks up a pair of taser knuckles, and he starts laughing along with Scarlett.

As noted, The Wyatt Sicks shared a video of The Miz, who they previously abducted, last night on Raw.

Here’s homework for the audience that likes to decrypt messages: Name the original painting, artist & the story of the painting. ⱧɆ₳Ɽ ₥Ɏ ₩ØⱤĐ₴#WWERaw ⏳ @WWE pic.twitter.com/hSYKlE1vRR — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) November 5, 2024