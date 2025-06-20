Kayla Braxton Says She’s Seeking New On-Air Opportunities

The former Kayla Braxton says she’s back on the market for work, posting to social media to indicate her available for new on-air opportunities. Kayla Becker exited WWE last June, noting at the time that she felt that she did everything she could do there there. She posted to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is seeking “new on-air roles across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.”

Becker captioned the post, which makes note of her past week with WWE, NBC and more:

“On the mic and back on the market. Not new to this — but newly available. If you’re looking for someone with range, timing, and a rent payment looming… let’s make something great (and billable).”

Becker worked for WWE from 2016 through last year.