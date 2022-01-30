wrestling / News
Kelly Kelly Shuts Down Twitter User Who Says She’s an Example of ‘Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong’
– Former WWE Superstar and former Divas champion Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, returned to the ring last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. She competed in the women’s Rumble match, entering at No. 4 for the matchup. After her performance, she responded to a user on Twitter saying she’s the “perfect example of plastic surgery gone wrong.”
The Twitter user wrote on Kelly Kelly, “Kids, this is a perfect example of plastic surgery gone wrong. There was nothing wrong with her before & she was absolutely gorgeous & surgery has made her completely unrecognizable. Be happy with what you were given.”
The former champion later responded, “Literally I was 25 when I retired it’s been 10 years. No surgery once so ever it’s called becoming a WOMEN, which obviously you know nothing about!! Let’s do a 10-year challenge on you, and see what you look like before and after sir.”
You can view that Twitter exchange below:
Literally I was 25 when I retired it’s been 10 years.. no surgery once so ever it’s called becoming a WOMEN ..which obviously you know nothing about 🙄!! Let’s do a 10 year challenge on you and see what you look before and after sir 😬 https://t.co/PbSnZPcM1A
— Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) January 30, 2022
