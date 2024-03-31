wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Names 80s Wrestlers Who Were Part of His Fandom Growing Up

March 30, 2024
Kenny Omega AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In his latest stream on Twitch (via Wrestling Inc), Kenny Omega spoke about his favorite wrestlers growing up, which included The Ultimate Warrior, Rick Rude and others. Here are highlights:

On why Curt Hennig made him think differently about singles wrestling: “When I first started to kind of become like a ‘workrate’ guy where I really enjoyed more of what I saw in the ring than the storyline type stuff, he was my first ever ‘oh man this is what wrestling looks like when I’m really into a match.’ Not that I wasn’t into the matches before, I was into them in a different way.”

On what tag teams he enjoyed: “I loved the Legion of Doom, but my actual favorite tag team was The Rockers … and second place was the Hart Foundation easily.”

