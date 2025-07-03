– During last night’s AEW Dynamite 300 show, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega wore a t-shirt paying tribute to wrestler Masahiro Takanashi. As previously noted, Takanashi suffered a serious neck injury at DDT Pro’s Judgment earlier in March, suffering cervical fractures to his cervical vertebrae C5 and C6, along with a cervical spinal cord injury. Kenny Omega wrote about his history and tribute to Takanashi in a post on social media earlier today:

Not many know my beginning days of what started my 11 year journey in Japan. Masa Takanashi was my first roommate in the @ddtpro dormitory in 2008 and soon introduced me to future @AEW athletes, Emi Sakura and Riho. A little later, Hikaru Shida as well.

Whether I was full time in DDT or even @njpw1972, I could always count on Takanashi to help me train at a dojo somewhere. His work to help develop the indies and Joshi scene was never for any selfish reason. He just simply loves to help wherever he can and be involved in the sport of professional wrestling.

I can truly say he is one of the greatest and safest professional wrestlers I’ve had a chance to work with over the years and it’s a shame that I can’t directly introduce his work to fans on an international level. But rest assured, his influence is shown in every performance of mine, no matter what promotion I represent.

Takanashi now is in a dire struggle after a terrible accident in a match. He isn’t the type to seek attention, money, or gratitude, but I’m personally making a choice now to share why he has and will continue to be so special and important to me and the scene as a whole. Thanks to all who’ve read this.

If you’re interested in learning more, please check out Sakura’s tweet below.