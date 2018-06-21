Kenny Omega Says Winner of NJPW G1 Match Will Lead Bullet Club, Would Love to Face CM Punk

– Kenny Omega was part of AXS TV’s media call promoting his IWGP Heavyweight Title Match with Cody at NJPW G1 Special and discussed the stakes of the match, a possible match with CM Punk and more. According to WrestleZone, Omega said that the winner of the match will be the person who leads the Bullet Club. Omega noted that neithjer he nor Cody can handle being second banana and that both of them will pull out all the stops to win.

The site also says that Omega was asked whether he had spoken with CM Punk after Punk’s UFC 225 loss. Omega said that he hadn’t, and doesn’t know if Punk has any interest in getting back into wrestling. However, he said he would love to face Punk, adding, “name the time and place.”

NJPW G1 Special takes place in the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California and will air live on AXS TV. The full card is here.