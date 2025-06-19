Kenny Omega Surpasses 100 Days AEW International Champion

– Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has reached another milestone. His AEW International Title reign has surpassed 100 days. Omega won the title earlier in March at AEW Revolution 2025, beating Konosuke Takeshita to win the title. He’s now held the belt for 101 days. The title win made him the first Grand Slam Champion in AEW’s promotional history.

The AEW International Title began its lineage in 2022 as the AEW All-Atlantic Title. It was later “upgraded” into the AEW International Championship in 2023.

Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to face his longtime rival, Kazuchika Okada, in a Winner Takes All Unification Match at AEW All In Texas. The unification bout will merge the lineages of Okada’s Continental Title and Omega’s International Title, creating the inaugural AEW Unified Championship. The match has reportedly been in the works as far back as December 2024.

AEW All In Texas is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.