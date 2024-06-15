– During a recent appearance on K&S WrestleFest, former AEW broadcaster Kevin Kelly was asked about the decision making process in AEW by CEO Tony Khan. He also addressed former AEW star Frankie Kazarian’s recent comments about AEW, comparing it to “the inmates running the asylum.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Kelly on Frankie Kazarian saying AEW is “the inmates running the asylum”: “The ‘inmates running the asylum,’ for me, is –- and it could have been when Frankie was there, again, our paths didn’t cross there, we were great friends — but maybe it was during his tenure. While I was there, it was a lot of, ‘Hurry up and wait for Tony Khan to make a decision.'”

On all the decisions in AEW going through Tony Khan: “Because every decision went through him. You know, picking out the color of the paint on the wall, you know what I mean? He has good people, he has tons of good people involved, why couldn’t he delegate more? Well, because … You have to ask him. And that’s where it is.”

Kevin Kelly parted ways with AEW earlier this year.