Kevin Kelly Takes Shot At Tony Khan: ‘Stuttering Son Of a Billionaire’

Kevin Kelly took a shot at Tony Khan on social media amid his legal battle with AEW, saying that he was fired amid a “mental breakdown.” As reported, Kelly and the Tate Twins are suing AEW and Khan for defamation, with Kelly also suing Ian Riccaboni for the same. The lawsuit seeks to void the trios’ arbitration clauses in their contracts and certify a class-action lawsuit, arguing that AEW is misclassifying its talent as independent contractors rather than employees.

Kelly posted to Twitter on Tuesday in regard to Corey Graves’ apparent issues with WWE after being put on NXT, writing:

“Put me and @WWEGraves together at the desk. Corey would become the biggest commentary star in wrestling because I would actively try to get him over. Let his star shine.”

When a fan wrote about how AEW “screwed [Kelly] over,” Kelly retweeted it and wrote:

All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me.”