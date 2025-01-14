– As previously reported, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves announced on social media some disappointment in being moved back to the NXT broadcast team for “being told you’re not famous enough for your own job.” It was later reported that Graves would be part of the broadcast team on tonight’s NXT, Graves wrote on his social media this morning, ““I’ve got a lot to say. Don’t miss #WWENXT tonight on @TheCW TONIGHT.” It appears Graves is no longer going to be doing that on tonight’s NXT, per PWInsider.

According to PWInsider, Graves was seen at the Orlando Airport earlier this afternoon, and he was seen going through the TSA check-in in order to leave Orlando. It was previously reported by PWInsider that there was word within WWE that Graves was unhappy after being moved off the Raw and SmackDown broadcast teams and moving back to NXT, where he became the third man in the booth along with Vic Joseph and Booker T.

It was rumored that WWE wanted Pat McAfee’s star power for Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and Graves was expected to move back to the main roster when football season started up again. During last week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special, it was announced that Graves would be part of the NXT broadcast team moving forward.

WWE has not yet commented on Corey Graves’ status. Tonight’s NXT will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.