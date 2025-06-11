Kevin Nash Discusses Mariah May’s Jump From AEW To WWE

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about Mariah May allegedly taking a pay cut to join WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Mariah May allegedly taking a pay cut to join WWE for $250,000: “She’s losing $750,000. That’s stupid. No, [it’s not worth it because you’re working for WWE], not when you land on and you pop a cervical and you’re done, and you’re $750,000 less. I don’t know. I’ve always said man, when I was at my peak in popularity, if somebody would have came up to me and said, ‘We’ll double your money. All you have to do is work 40 hours a week at the McDonald’s drive-thru window.’ S**t, do you want to supersize it?”

On the release of Carlito: “Well they brought Carlito kind of back for that Bad Bunny thing. And they f**king — that kind of exploded. It the pay-per-view was in Puerto Rico. And once again, I don’t know what Carlito was making. But the thing is, is both of them are both still, they got they got gas in the tank. They can both still go.”

