Brock Lesnar had a famously scary moment at WrestleMania 19 when he botched a shooting star press, and Kevin Nash recalled his initial reaction to the moment. Lesnar battled Kurt Angle at the 2003 pay-per-view event and went for the aerial move, but didn’t get proper rotation and landed on his head. Nash spoke about being at the show and how he initially thought Lesnar had killed himself.

“I’ll never forget when we were in Seattle and Brock and Kurt Angle had that match,” Nash said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “And Kurt was like half in the middle of the ring and then take him and move him another half to the corner and Brock’s in the far, far turnbuckle and he sets him and he realizes he’s way too far. And Brock just says ‘F**k it.’

He continued, “And Brock — yeah, I thought Brock killed himself. He didn’t even f**king sell it.”

Despite the botch, Brock Lesnar picked up the win over Angle in an improvised finish.