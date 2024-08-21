Kevin Nash Remembers Kevin Sullivan, Reflects On His Legacy

Kevin Sullivan passed away earlier this month, and Kevin Nash reflected on the legendary WCW booker & wrestler during his latest podcast. Nash spoke on Klig This about his last time meeting with Sullivan at a dinner following a signing a year ago, and Sullivan’s impact on the wresting business.

“I could tell he was weak,” Nash said of his last time meeting up with Sullivan (per Wrestling Inc). “Plus, he had been there all day, it was late. But he was just, he was quiet. One of the best, man, I mean he was a great character. He was believable and he wasn’t a very big man, but he was muscular. He had gigantic thighs.”

He continued, “But he knew how to get over and he definitely knew what he was and when we got the chance to be on the creative end … I’ve said it a million times, if we don’t have Kevin Sullivan, it wouldn’t have mattered who was the third man [in the nWo.]”

Sullivan passed away on August 9th at the age of 74.