Kevin Nash Thanks Bret Hart For Scott Hall Tribute, Comments On Wrestlers Dying Too Soon
Kevin Nash took to social media to comment on Bret Hart’s tribute to the late Scott Hall, and shared thoughts on Hart’s reflection about wrestlers dying too young. As noted, Hart shared a tribute to Hall in which he talked about how Hall “would smile to know that so many people really loved him and will truly miss him” and talked about how the 300+ days touring in past years is something that has contributed to wrestlers dying before their time.
Nash posted a comment on Hart’s Instagram post which read (per Wrestling Inc):
“We just had this conversation. I agree 100% the meat grinder hasn’t been kind to the crews that ran 300 plus days. The mental and physical pain of those years scar hard and deep but the men that I shared my life with were such a special breed and many life long friends. Thank you for the kind words about Scott. I love you Bret, honored to call you my friend.”
