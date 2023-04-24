wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Hurt His Ankle This Weekend, ‘Good To Go’ For Smackdown
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Kevin Owens suffered an ankle injury this past weekend but is doing okay. Owens hurt the ankle at a live event in Fort Wayne, where he and Sami Zayn faced The Usos.
Owens worked the Usos again the next night in Toledo. Dave Meltzer noted that the ankle is okay and Owens will be “good to go” for Friday’s episode of Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Thunder Rosa, Injury Might Require Surgery
- Matt Hardy Thinks The Curtain Call Changed Triple H’s Mindset In WWE
- Update On Speculation That Warner Bros. Discovery Is Interested In WWE
- Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Others Say They Will Not Pay For Twitter Blue, NJPW Issues Statement