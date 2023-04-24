Kevin Owens Hurt His Ankle This Weekend, ‘Good To Go’ For Smackdown

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Kevin Owens suffered an ankle injury this past weekend but is doing okay. Owens hurt the ankle at a live event in Fort Wayne, where he and Sami Zayn faced The Usos.

Owens worked the Usos again the next night in Toledo. Dave Meltzer noted that the ankle is okay and Owens will be “good to go” for Friday’s episode of Smackdown.