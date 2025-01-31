wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, First Hour To Be Commercial-Free

January 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 11-1-24 Image Credit: WWE

Kevin Owens will speak on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, which will be commercial-free for the first hour. Joe Tessitore announced in a video posted to Twitter on Friday that he will speak with Kevin Owens on tonight’s show, and that the first hour will be without commercials.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin
* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan
* DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza
* Joe Tessitore speaks with Kevin Owens

