Kevin Owens Says It Was ‘Surreal’ To See Motor City Machine Guns Debut In WWE

Kevin Owens was happy to see the Motor City Machine Guns sign with WWE and noted that it was surreal to see them arrive. The duo arrived in the company in October and quickly won the WWE Tag Team Championships. Owens spoke with Yahoo! Sports ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event and spoke about the team’s arrival in the company.

“I’m not surprised at any of the guys’ success,” Owens said. “Even though I will say the Machine Guns joining WWE recently was really surreal, because it’s almost like we all made it. Many of us from that time all got to the mainstream wrestling level or whatever, but the Guns, the Machine Guns, they had done TNA, but they never got to WWE. I guess you assume after a while, it’s not going to happen. Not because they weren’t good enough. Obviously, they’ve always been top talent in the wrestling world. But I don’t know, for some reason, sometimes it’s not in the cards or timing, stuff like that. For them to finally end up here, it was pretty crazy.”

He continued, “Yet when I see them at SmackDown, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, of course those guys are here.’ It’s like they’ve always been here because they probably should have always been here.”

The team lost the Tag Team Titles to DIY as the new champions turned heel on the December 6th episode of Smackdown.