Kevin Owens Appears On WWE Smackdown, Says He Hasn’t Yet ‘Snapped’

Kevin Owens addressed his attack of Cody Rhodes on WWE Smackdown, noting that he hasn’t snapped yet and we don’t want him to do so. Owens appeared in a video on Friday’s show with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship still on his shoulder and discussed his attack on Rhodes after their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Owens said that what happened to Rhodes was not his fault and instead was the fault of Rhodes, the referees, Nick Aldis, and WWE management because they screwed him over. He noted that he should be WWE Champion and had the title because he deserved it, and he won’t give it back until he gets what he wants.

Owens went on to say that he hasn’t snapped yet, and people don’t want him to because it can get much worse. He noted that what happens next is on the others and not him.