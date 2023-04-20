Killer Kelly Explains Why She Missed This Week’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Killer Kelly wasn’t at this week’s post-Rebellion Impact Wrestling taping, and she recently explained why. Impact held tapings for post-Rebellion episodes of their weekly TV show, and Kelly did not work the tapings. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to note that she had a cyst that burst, as you can see below:

“This Monday I was supposed to wrestle Masha at the IMPACT tapings but as everyone could see, didn’t happen. I had a cyst that bursted the night before and that bitch was painful. I took care of it and sweet bejezus, all the pain went away. I just wanted to let you guys know!”