wrestling / News

Killer Kelly Explains Why She Missed This Week’s Impact Wrestling Taping

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Killer Kelly Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Killer Kelly wasn’t at this week’s post-Rebellion Impact Wrestling taping, and she recently explained why. Impact held tapings for post-Rebellion episodes of their weekly TV show, and Kelly did not work the tapings. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to note that she had a cyst that burst, as you can see below:

“This Monday I was supposed to wrestle Masha at the IMPACT tapings but as everyone could see, didn’t happen.

I had a cyst that bursted the night before and that bitch was painful. I took care of it and sweet bejezus, all the pain went away.

I just wanted to let you guys know!”

