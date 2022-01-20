Killer Kross On What To Expect From His Post-WWE Character, When He’ll Announce Bookings

Killer Kross has weighed in on what fans can expect from his character following his WWE release and when they might hear more about his next appearance. Kross, who was released from WWE in early November, discussed his next steps on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not being able to do his NXT entrance on a major stage: “It’s disappointing. I’ll tell you, we went to WrestleMania, and we watched live Scarlett and I, and Raquel and Xyon Quinn, and a bunch of people. We were watching Bray come down the ramp in his entrance. We were looking at the whole place with everybody there. For us, that was a spiritual experience. Because we’re deprived of people, we were coming out of a very difficult time in human history.

“So to see everyone there unified at a WWE event, WrestleMania, to see Bray coming down, we see the whole mood of the place change. We both looked at each other, and we both were so positive. I said it to her, ‘I bet that we could be here next year.’ It was a feeling, we were like, ‘we can hang with this, we can do this, we can maestro this audience.’ We were so positive we were going to be there. Then for this to happen, it’s brutal, there are no bones about it, it’s brutal.”

On what to expect from his character going forward: “In terms of the next presentation of what we want to do, I believe, in a positive way and a constructive way and a way that works and a way that people want to see, continuing to expand on what they’ve seen. I feel like that’s the most intelligent way to go about this. Because WWE is known for having a very unique ability to present certain types of people.

“Certain ways that performers are produced in WWE, depending on how they’re produced, might not be able to be produced everywhere. So I wouldn’t necessarily want to recreate the exact same thing. But, there are definitely tangible elements that we can take anywhere, no matter how we are being produced.”

On when we might learn more about his next appearances: “I think a few surprises everywhere with big attendances are probably in the immediate future, I like the idea of surprises; I like the idea of showing up to places unannounced. Keeping that element alive and fun for people. Very shortly, probably in the last week of January, I am going to post everything. I’ve got work all the way until June and I’ve left some areas open in the event that something big winds up coming through. Or something already has and I can’t say.”