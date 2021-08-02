Killian Dain On Not Being Shocked By WWE Release, Why Sanity Didn’t Work Out

Killian Dain didn’t necessarily see his WWE release coming right away, but he wasn’t shocked by it. Dain, who was released by WWE in June, appeared on the It’s My House Podcast and discussed his exit, Sanity, and more. You can see highlights and the video below:

On his WWE release: “Because of all the releases in the last year, it didn’t come as a as a direct shock. I was more prepared to be released last year, when the major cuts happened. I even asked a writer last year, I asked the writer because I wasn’t doing something at the time and I asked was I on any of these lists and he said, ‘You were on none of the lists, you weren’t even on any of the potential lists.’ So you know, that was obviously great to know. But this year, you know it’s changed a little bit, things have changed in the company for whatever reason, and a bunch of us who were just over that age bracket all seem to have been let go at the same time.

“I just signed an extension, not a lot of people know this [but] I just signed an extension. So I could easily have been gone at the same time as Alexander Wolfe, because our deals expired on the same day. So I genuinely believe that this is something that was a last-minute thing, you know, maybe within a week of us getting released that was probably when they made the decision. Because like, Fandango were just on on television, and we had just been in a feud ourselves. So you know, maybe they knew a long time in advance and we’re not aware. But I think for us that first couple of hours you feel pretty, pretty hard done by and all these kind of things, but realistically we also knew with all the releases that have happened that anybody is up for grabs, You know, it could happen to anybody.”

On Sanity not working out on Raw and Smackdown: “Nobody’s ever admitted to me what went wrong, you know. And it’s like, we can only really assume. We can only really speculate, maybe nobody in the top brass saw any of the three of us as being marketable enough. We’re not the first, and will certainly not be the last. We were a little unlucky at the time because Triple H wasn’t around on television a lot of that period, because they were negotiating for the new deals for TV at the time. By the time he was backstage more we were already on the way out, so maybe that was just bad timing and things like that. A lot of the writers and producers we’ve worked with on NXT who were there on Raw, Smackdown, you know, maybe had other people in mind for acts and for angles and stuff. I just put it down to – We didn’t impress at the right time.”

On the nature wrestling industry: It’s a fickle industry, there’s just no way around it. Like somebody who’s popular in a territory one day isn’t always going to be popular in that territory, there’s always gonna be somebody else. So attach that to wrestling and any sports and athletes – I mean like, I’m a huge Man[chester] United fan and we’ve had guys who are our top guy, the guy we were all behind like Wayne Rooney. And then towards the end of his United career, he started becoming almost a villain for the United fans, just because and that is just the way it goes. So when you attach that to the likes of wrestling? You might get your chance, you might not get your chance. But your name is one day, it’s going to come up, and you just have to take it not personally. I do not take it personally, but I got texts and emails from people who were in charge and I was like, you know, ‘Wow’ – blown away like completely humbled by some of the people I grew up watching my entire life who said such wonderful things.”