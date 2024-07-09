Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Set For TNA Slammiversary

The Knockouts Tag Team Championships will be on the line at TNA Slammiversary 2024. TNA announced on Tuesday that Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards will defend their titles against SpitFire at the July 26th PPV, as you can see below.

The updated card for the PPV is:

* TNA World Championship Elimination Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey

* TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Francis vs. PCO

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards vs. SpitFire