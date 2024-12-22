wrestling / News
Komander Says He Almost Died Twice In His Life, Says He Will Never Give up
During the post-show media scrum (via Fightful) for last night’s Final Battle, new Ring of Honor World Television Champion Komander spoke about his work ethic and drive, noting that he almost died twice in his life.
He said: “First and foremost, I want to thank Tony Khan. I’m very grateful. I believe my faith has attracted amazing people in my life. In my world, I have to give everything in order for the world to give back. I believe it stems from, I was a premature baby, a lot of people don’t know this, I almost died twice. That’s a very heavy burden that I do not taken lightly. I believe I have to keep going and help others and live my dream and passion to give back. I’m never going to give up. I’m going to keep going and keep trying and keep working.“
