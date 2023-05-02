Konnan Weighs In On CM Punk’s Visit To WWE Raw

CM Punk’s visit backstage at WWE Raw last week has drawn a ton of reactions from the wrestling community, with the latest coming from Konnan. As noted, Punk visited briefly backstage at the April 24th episode of Raw in Chicago, which Konnan talked about on the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100.

“I think it is news for the fact that, number one, he left under really bad circumstances with WWE,” Konnan said about the visit (per Wrestling Inc). “Number two, because he is a controversial figure, and number three, he’s still under contract [with AEW]. I can’t see Tony [Khan] liking this. I can see CM Punk knowing very well what he’s doing and he’s gonna generate a buzz.”

Punk reportedly met with The Miz and they talked out some of their past heat, with Punk leaving without incident when he was asked to. He also was backstage at last week’s Impact tapings in Chicago.