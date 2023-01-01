Konnan Reveals Why Tay Melo Was Pulled From AAA Noche De Campeones

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo didn’t appear at AAA Noche De Campeones last week, and Konnan recently revealed why. As noted, the two were stripped of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after they didn’t appear. Melo ended up working the AEW Dynamite that happened that night, and on the latest Keepin’ It 100 Konnan discussed the situation. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On why Guevara and Melo didn’t appear: “Tony (Khan) pulled Tay because some girl, I don’t know who, had COVID. I’m not sure why Sammy was pulled because he didn’t even appear on the f**king show [AEW].”

On the two missing other shows: “The first time, they missed their flight. The second, this girl is Brazilian, Tay Melo. When I was handling Rey’s [Rey Mysterio] business in WWE, they wanted him to go to Brazil. To get a visa is not easy. She needed to get a visa, and this is a problem we’ve had with Fenix and Daga, all these people, they wait until the last minute to get a visa. Tay sent me her visa papers, ‘I tried to get my visa, I couldn’t get it on time, we’ll be at the next show for sure.’ They sent me a video, everything was cool. The next thing I know, Tony pulled her because somebody had COVID. What I don’t understand is why did they send Sammy? Sammy didn’t do shit on the show.”