– After finishing up in the G1 Climax 34 tournament, AEW wrestler Konosuke Takeshita spoke to New Japan about possibly returning to NJPW later on. He also returned returning with the Don Callis Family.

Takeshita stated, “Honestly, after being welcomed with such warm support, I might come back again. I might come back again…At that time, maybe UNITED EMPIRE? CHAOS? New Japan with the Don Callis family… Let me think about it a bit more.”

During today’s G1 Climax 34 event, Konosuke Takeshita teamed with Callum Newman and Jeff Cobb in a six-man tag team match against Jado, El Phantasmo, and Shota Umino. They won the tag team bout.