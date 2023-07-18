Kota Ibushi Reunites With Kenny Omega Ahead of AEW Dynamite

– As noted, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi will make his AEW later this week on Dynamite, teaming with The Elite against The Blackpool Combat Club in the Blood & Guts Match. It looks like Ibushi has now arrived in the US, reuniting with longtime friend and former Golden Lovers tag team partner Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa ahead of the debut.

Kota Ibushi tweeted (via Google Translate), “All right! ! All that’s left is to do it! The main who does not know what will happen. It’s been a long time since I’ve been excited to be smashed or fight in a cage!”

Tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring Blood & Guts, will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out his tweet and photo below: