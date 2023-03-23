wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi To Face Joey Janela at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela's Spring Break 7 Kota Ibushi Image Credit: GCW

Kota Ibushi is set to do battle with Joey Janela at Janela’s Spring Break 7. Janela announced that he will face Ibushi at the March 31st show, which is part of GCW’s The Collective events.

The lineup for the show thus far is:

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 (3/31)

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The East West Express
* Joey Janela vs. Kota Ibushi
* Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

