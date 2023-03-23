wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi To Face Joey Janela at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7
Kota Ibushi is set to do battle with Joey Janela at Janela’s Spring Break 7. Janela announced that he will face Ibushi at the March 31st show, which is part of GCW’s The Collective events.
The lineup for the show thus far is:
Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 (3/31)
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The East West Express
* Joey Janela vs. Kota Ibushi
* Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
My whole career has been dedicated to being selfless, young guys & gals or older that are giving it or gave it all to this business & getting them the respect they deserve!
But it’s my TIME! I will put on the best performance of career!
For those that support me, Thank you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/a6AQmBCCOY
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 23, 2023
