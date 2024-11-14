wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Puts Kamille & Mercedes Mone Through a Wall On AEW Dynamite

November 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone Kris Statlander Renee Paquette AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Kamille and Mercedes Mone got themselves sent through a wall courtesy of Kris Statlander on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Mone and Kamille in a backstage segment, where Mone was talking about how she put Statlander in the Bank Statement on an episode of AEW Collision.

Statlander then showed up and attacked the two. They began brawling, which ended with Statlander spear both of her rivals through a wall as you can see below.

Mone is set to defend the AEW TBS Championship against Statlander at Full Gear.

