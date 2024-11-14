wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Puts Kamille & Mercedes Mone Through a Wall On AEW Dynamite
Kamille and Mercedes Mone got themselves sent through a wall courtesy of Kris Statlander on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Mone and Kamille in a backstage segment, where Mone was talking about how she put Statlander in the Bank Statement on an episode of AEW Collision.
Statlander then showed up and attacked the two. They began brawling, which ended with Statlander spear both of her rivals through a wall as you can see below.
Mone is set to defend the AEW TBS Championship against Statlander at Full Gear.
Kris Statlander can't wait to get her hands on Mercedes Mone at Full Gear! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision #AEWShockwave pic.twitter.com/cqb3kyqFKC
— AEW🏆Jamie Hayter 💪💙Skye Blue💯TheOutrunners💪😎 (@JaxIrvin) November 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Status Update on Injured AEW Wrestlers, Skye Blue, & Willow Nightingale
- Booker T Explains Why The the WWE US Women’s Championship Is Needed
- Baron Corbin Reacts To Kurt Angle’s Comments About His Release, Wishes He Could Have Done More
- Kevin Nash Thinks 1992 WCW Was More of a Threat To WWE Than AEW