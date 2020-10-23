wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Recalls First WWE Championship Win 20 Years Ago
Kurt Angle took to Twitter to look back on his WWE Championship win on its 20th anniversary. Angle defeated The Rock for the championship at No Mercy on October 22nd, 2000 at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York.
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani posted to Twitter remembering how he and his friends drove to Albany for the show and saw the match, prompting Angle to post:
“This was the most important match of my career. I won my 1st wwe world title against one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, not to mention most popular celebrity I know. @TheRock helped me so much very early in my career. I will always hold him in high regard.”
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 23, 2020
