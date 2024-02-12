LA Knight Recalls Briefly Meeting The Rock on Smackdown Recently

During an interview with In the Kliq (via Wrestling Inc), LA Knight spoke about briefly meeting the Rock backstage at a WWE Smackdown taping in Denver several months ago. Here are highlights:

On meeting The Rock: “A little bit here and there when he popped up at SmackDown back in Denver a few months ago, which was kind of the bro handshake and hug and, ‘Hey man, I haven’t seen you in a while; you’re kicking ass’ and all that kind of stuff. Nothing long form, and it was kind of when he was straight on his way to the ring, so it was one of those quick, ‘Hey, and I’ve got to get on my way’ kind of things.”

On The Rock’s involvement at Wrestlemania 40: “He’s going to bring attention to what we’re doing. At the same time, it doesn’t make a bunch of difference to me whether it’s him, Roman Reigns, or Cody Rhodes, or anybody else; if anybody’s holding that championship then I’m gunning for them.”