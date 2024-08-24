LA Knight on the Pitch Black Match Not Being a Great One for Him

– During Fanatics Live at Fanatics Fest NYC, WWE US Champion LA Knight spoke to Big E and Tyler Breeze about his Career. He recalled the infamous Pitch Black Match with Bray Wyatt at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He said the following on the matchup:

“Well, look, you can’t see half of anything. Yes, some things were glowing in there, which gives you, I guess, a little bit of a head’s up, if you will, a little bit of a visual. But for the most part … things were coming at you from nowhere. So, very difficult. Obviously, not a great match for me; not a great night for me, but onward and upward.”

Bray Wyatt won the Pitch Black Match at that year’s event.