LA Knight Recalls His Time Working With the Late Paul Bearer

– Speaking to Jazzy’s World TV, WWE US Champion LA Knight spoke about his time working with the late Percy Pringle, aka WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on Paul Bearer: “I do, and he was just an awesome guy who, like, it’s so crazy in this business because there’s some times where you’ll set goals for yourself, and then there are some times where these other goals will come in that you didn’t even know you could set for yourself and that was one of the first ones where it was like oh my gosh I can be amongst all the great names that he had managed I mean if you look in the past, of course The Undertaker but he had managed Rick Rude, Steve Austin.”

On the advice he gave him: “Like you name all these different guys that he’d managed where it’s like okay now I’m kind of rubbing elbows with those guys I’m a part of that crew and to have him man he was such a good mentor in the sense that like if I ever had a question or any kind of frustration, I could voice it to him, and he would get back to me, not just with the advice, but he’d give it to me and be so thankful that I asked, which to me just spoke volumes to the man. You know what I mean?”

On what he was like behind the camera: “Behind the camera, he liked to be super silly, always messing with people. We’d be cutting promos and stuff, and he’d be back here behind the camera, just whether it was, mooning people or whatever, what kind of crazy stuff where it’s just trying to get a reaction out of people where it’s just dumb stuff. But he was a lot of fun to be around.”